Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dalian Wanda settles dispute with China Vanke over mega project - Wanda official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dalian Wanda settles dispute with China Vanke over mega project - Wanda official

Dalian Wanda settles dispute with China Vanke over mega project - Wanda official

A Vanke sign is seen above workers working at the construction site of a residential building in Dalian, Liaoning province, China September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

28 Jul 2023 01:01PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 01:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Chinese property developers Dalian Wanda Group and Vanke have reached a settlement over a dispute related to a mega-project in the northern part of the country, a Wanda company official said on Friday.

The official confirmed a China Securities Journal report, which also said court orders to freeze Wanda's 1.9 billion yuan ($265.52 million) worth of shares in its property manager unit would be withdrawn when Vanke, which had applied for the freeze, asks for it to be removed.

The Wanda official declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media. Vanke declined to comment on the report.

Dalian Wanda, China's largest commercial property developer, said last month it was appealing a court decision to freeze shares it owned in subsidiary Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group.

It added it had a dispute involving about 1 billion yuan with a company related to a mega-project in the northern city of Changchun, without giving the name of the company.

The project involved is the Changchun International Movie Metropolis, China Securities Journal said, adding that Wanda and Vanke were partners in the project and the two had disagreements over how much Wanda should return to a Vanke unit after the latter decided to exit the project in 2021.

Dalian Wanda has suffered from a string of negative news in recent months, including a delayed listing plan in Hong Kong for a unit, rating downgrades, and missing a $22 million dollar bond coupon payment last week.

It is also facing other litigation and asset freeze orders from courts in China due to payment disputes.

($1 = 7.1558 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.