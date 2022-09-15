Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Danaher to spin off environmental & applied solutions unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Danaher to spin off environmental & applied solutions unit

Danaher to spin off environmental & applied solutions unit

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

15 Sep 2022 04:48AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Danaher Corp said on Wednesday it would separate its environmental & applied solutions (EAS) segment to pivot growth towards the medical technology firm's life sciences and diagnostics businesses.

Danaher insider Jennifer Honeycutt, who joined the company in 1999, will become the president and chief executive officer of the new publicly traded company after the transaction closes in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Shares of Danaher rose nearly 5 per cent in after-market trading. The stock has lost about 14 per cent so far this year.

Danaher, which currently has a market capitalization of more than $200 billion, is the third large conglomerate this year to announce a spin-off after Kellogg Co and 3M Co.

"With today's announcement, Danaher will become a more focused science and technology leader," Chief Executive Rainer Blair said in a statement.

The EAS business, which has a global workforce of 16,000, offers water quality and product identification solutions including consumer packaging and drinking water purification to a wide range of sectors such as industrial and pharmaceutical.

In 2021, the EAS unit generated revenue of about $4.7 billion, while Danaher's total revenue increased 32 per cent to $29.5 billion.

Danaher said it expects the transaction to be tax-free to its shareholders.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.