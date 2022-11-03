Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Danish train standstill on Saturday caused by cyber attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Danish train standstill on Saturday caused by cyber attack

03 Nov 2022 10:02PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN : A major breakdown of Denmark's train network during the weekend was the result of a hacker attack on an IT subcontractor's software testing environment, Danish train operator DSB said on on Thursday.

"We were contacted by our subcontractor who told us that their testing environment had been compromised by criminal hackers," DSB's chief of security, Carsten Dam Sonderbo-Jacobsen, told public broadcaster DR.

"It hasn't targeted infrastructure or DSB, it was economic crime," Sonderbo-Jacobsen told Reuters, adding that it was not clear who was behind the attack, but that investigations were ongoing.

While not a direct attack on DSB, the attack prompted subcontractor Supeo to shut down its servers, which in turn affected locomotive drivers' ability to operate the trains for several hours on Saturday, according to DR.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.