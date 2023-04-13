Logo
Business

Darktrace says tough market for new customers hitting growth
13 Apr 2023 02:28PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 02:28PM)
LONDON : Cyber-security company Darktrace said the tough global economy had hit new customer additions and as a result it expected its full-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) to grow by around 29 per cent, towards the bottom of its previous guidance.

The British company said on Thursday it added net constant currency ARR of $27.0 million in its third quarter to end-March, a decline of 6.3 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

ARR stood at $583.6 million at the end of March, it said, representing year-over-year growth of 33.7 per cent.

Source: Reuters

