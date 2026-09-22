Dassault Aviation tests AI algorithms on Rafale fighter jet

PARIS, Sept 22 : French planemaker Dassault Aviation has flight-tested two new AI algorithms on its Rafale fighter jet, it said on Tuesday, in the latest sign of efforts by arms companies to incorporate the technology into future weapons systems.

The move comes as France prepares for the next generation of fighter jets or potential upgrades after the collapse of a Franco-German project with Airbus this year, and as Europe seeks greater autonomy in defence.

Dassault said it had tested an algorithm developed by its own engineers and a second one developed in collaboration with French defence technology group Thales. The two companies already cooperate on France's independent Rafale.

Dassault did not give details of the tests or the role of the algorithms, but described them as part of a broader initiative to integrate AI in support of human crews.

"They have reached a level of maturity that makes them eligible for future Rafale upgrades," the company said.

Arms companies worldwide are experimenting with AI to help pilots to make faster decisions and coordinate with uncrewed 'wingman' drones designed to fly alongside conventional jets.

Sweden's Saab said last year that it had conducted combat testing of a Gripen E warplane flown by AI against a real fighter pilot as it explores concepts for the next generation of combat jets.

In 2024, the Secretary of the US Air Force flew in a modified F-16 jet fitted with machine learning supplied by Shield AI to demonstrate the ability of AI to enter aerial battle with a crewed F-16.

Dassault has said it is capable of working on its own fighter jet while remaining open to cooperation with new partners.