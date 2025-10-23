Dassault Systemes cuts full-year revenue growth outlook after missing expectations

French software maker Dassault Systemes cut its full-year revenue growth outlook on Thursday, after its quarterly performance was impacted by lower-than-expected growth in its Life Sciences and CENTRIC PLM businesses.

The firm adjusted its full‑year revenue growth outlook to 4 per cent to 6 per cent from the previously expected 6 per cent to 8 per cent, while confirming a 7 per cent to 10 per cent increase in diluted earnings per share.

The group, which sells its software to automakers, plane makers and industrial companies, reported flat third‑quarter revenue, slightly missing expectations.

Quarterly sales were 1.46 billion euros ($1.7 billion) versus the 1.51 billion euros average forecast from LSEG‑polled analysts.

"Looking at the full-year, our operating model is resilient and we are committed to delivering operating margin expansion," Chief Financial Officer Rouven Bergmann said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)