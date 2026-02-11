Dassault Systemes posts full-year revenue growth as clients shift to cloud software

Feb 11 - French software maker Dassault Systèmes reported full-year 2025 revenue of 6.24 billion euros ($7.44 billion), up 4 per cent at constant currency, with recurring revenue growing 6 per cent, driven by an 11 per cent jump in subscriptions as more clients turn to cloud-based services.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose just 1 per cent at constant currency to 1.68 billion euros, at the low end of guidance.

The company's 3DExperience platform and cloud offerings grew 10 per cent and 8 per cent respectively for the year, fuelled by major contracts.

The life sciences division housing the Medidata clinical trials business, saw revenue decline 2 per cent for the year as pharmaceutical companies cut back on study starts.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Industrial Innovation software grew 6 per cent and remains the company's growth engine.

For 2026, Dassault Systèmes forecast revenue growth of 3 per cent to 5 per cent at constant currency, an operating margin between 32.2 per cent and 32.6 per cent, and earnings per share of 1.30 to 1.34 euros.

($1=0.8392 euros)