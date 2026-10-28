Dassault Systèmes raises 2026 growth target

Oct 28 - Software maker Dassault Systemes on Wednesday raised its 2026 revenue growth target to 4-5 per cent from 3-5 per cent, after its third-quarter revenue rose 5 per cent to €1.55 billion ($1.73 billion).

The upgrade, the French software group’s first in two years, signals that a slowdown dating back to 2023 may have bottomed out.

The company, which completed its $1.8 billion purchase of life-sciences software maker ArisGlobal in September, said the deal would add two percentage points to its fourth-quarter growth.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)