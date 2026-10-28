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Dassault Systèmes raises 2026 growth target
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Dassault Systèmes raises 2026 growth target

Dassault Systèmes raises 2026 growth target

A logo of Dassault Systemes SE is seen on a company building in Paris, France, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

28 Oct 2026 02:08PM
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Oct 28 - Software maker Dassault Systemes  on Wednesday raised its 2026 revenue growth target to 4-5 per cent from 3-5 per cent, after its third-quarter revenue rose 5 per cent to €1.55 billion ($1.73 billion). 

The upgrade, the French software group’s first in two years, signals that a slowdown dating back to 2023 may have bottomed out.

The company, which completed its $1.8 billion purchase of life-sciences software maker ArisGlobal in September, said the deal would add two percentage points to its fourth-quarter growth.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

Source: Reuters
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