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Dassault Systemes reports first-quarter revenue in line with estimates
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Dassault Systemes reports first-quarter revenue in line with estimates

Dassault Systemes reports first-quarter revenue in line with estimates

The logo of Dassault Systemes is seen on a company building in Brest, France, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

23 Apr 2026 01:03PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2026 01:24PM)
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April 23 : French software maker Dassault Systemes on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue of 1.51 billion euros ($1.77 billion), in line with estimates, helped by strong demand for its 3DExperience and Cloud businesses.

Hit by a prolonged slowdown in the global auto industry, Dassault Systemes, which provides software to automakers, plane manufacturers and industrial firms, is increasingly tapping augmented AI and data centers to drive growth.

Its flagship software platform 3DExperience offers 3D modelling, data management and project management tools.

Overall group revenue rose 3 per cent on a constant-currency basis from a year earlier, while operating margin came in at 30.3 per cent.

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"Europe saw healthy growth this quarter, broad data across regions, with strong contributions from consumer-centric industries", group CFO Rouven Bergmann told reporters.

He said Dassault's offerings in product lifecycle management were growing faster in sectors such as food and beverage, and retail, with clients including Amazon and Ferrero.

The group in February had forecast total quarterly revenue between 1.48 and 1.54 billion euros and an operating margin of 29.2 per cent-30.7 per cent.

On Thursday, it confirmed its full-year outlook for sales of 6.29 and 6.41 billion euros, an operating margin of 32.2 per cent to 32.6 per cent, and earnings per share of 1.30 to 1.34 euros.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)

Source: Reuters
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