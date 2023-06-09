Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dassault Systemes targets doubling of earnings per share by 2028, announces new CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dassault Systemes targets doubling of earnings per share by 2028, announces new CEO

Dassault Systemes targets doubling of earnings per share by 2028, announces new CEO

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Dassault Systemes SE is seen on a company building in Paris, France, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

09 Jun 2023 01:17PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2023 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:French software provider Dassault Systemes on Friday forecast a doubling of its earnings per share (EPS) by 2028, and announced a new CEO.

Dassault said it plans to reach non-IFRS EPS between 2.20 euros and 2.40 euros by 2028, roughly double the 1.13 euros it posted for the full year of 2022.

The group is implementing its Horizon 2040 strategy, and like many software providers is shifting from a model based on licenses, whereby clients pay for software up front, to a subscription model.

Proponents say subscription models give companies a more predictable revenue stream, which helps planning and managing costs.

"Dassault Systèmes will increase its addressable markets from €100 billion today to €1 trillion by 2040," the company said in a statement.

The company, which supplies software to automakers, airplane manufacturers and industrial clients, also announced that its deputy Chief Executive Pascal Daloz will become its new CEO as of Jan. 1, 2024.

He will replace Bernard Charlès, who will continue as chairman.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.