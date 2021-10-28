Logo
Dassault Systemes ups 2021 estimates for the third time
28 Oct 2021 01:19PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 01:18PM)
French technology and software company Dassault Systemes on Thursday raised for the third time this year its forecasts for 2021, citing strong licence sales and improving auto and aerospace business.

The tech solutions firm now expects non-IFRS revenues of 4.80-4.83 billion euros (US$5.57-5.61 billion), bringing its earnings per share (EPS) to 0.94-0.95 euros, It had previously guided for non-IFRS revenues of 4.75 to 4.79 billion euros and earnings per share of 0.89-0.91 euros.

(US$1 = 0.8617 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Entringer in Gdansk; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

