Data analytics firm Databricks valued at $134 billion in latest funding round

Dec 16 : Databricks said on Tuesday it has raised more than $4 billion in a funding round, which valued the data analytics firm at $134 billion.

The round was led by Insight Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company and J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock and Blackstone, also participated.

Founded in 2013, the U.S.-based data and artificial intelligence company provides a cloud-based platform for data engineering, analytics and machine learning, helping organizations unify data, apply AI models and manage governance across large-scale enterprise workloads.

Databricks caters to more than 15,000 customers globally, including large corporations such as Shell, AT&T, Toyota, Adobe, S&P Global, Warner Bros Discovery and NBA, according to its website.