Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Data center demand drives up Nvidia revenue, Applied Materials has record quarterly revenue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Data center demand drives up Nvidia revenue, Applied Materials has record quarterly revenue

Data center demand drives up Nvidia revenue, Applied Materials has record quarterly revenue

FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

17 Feb 2022 05:35AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 05:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the demand for data centers.

Nvidia expects first-quarter revenue of $8.1 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“We are seeing exceptional demand for NVIDIA computing platforms,” Chief Executive Jensen Huang said in a statement. Data center revenue grew 71per cent to $3.26 billion in the quarter.

Nvidia shares were down 1per cent in after-hours trading.

Meanwhile, supplier to chip makers Applied Materials Inc posted record quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by robust demand for its semiconductor-making equipment from customers including Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

However, Applied Materials' chief executive, Gary Dickerson, said the supply environment remains challenging and that the company is doing everything it can to deliver for customers. The company expected second-quarter revenue of $6.35 billion, marginally below analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, revenue is surging for Nvidia, the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips, and for other chip makers.

Nvidia's net income rose to about $3 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.46 billion a year earlier.

The results come on the heels of SoftBank Group Corp's collapsed deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia. Worth up to $50 billion at current market prices, it would have been the largest chip deal ever.

Nvidia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.64 billion, compared with estimates of $7.42 billion.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Jane Lee in San FranciscoEditing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us