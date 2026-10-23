Data center spending to more than double to $2.1 trillion by 2028, BofA says

(Corrects to add attribution in headline)

Oct 23 : Global data center spending is expected to hit $1 trillion in 2026 and more than double to $2.1 trillion by 2028, BofA Global Research estimated in a note on Friday, driven by growing demand for and development of AI services.

Data center spending has been a fast-growing source of revenue for industrial firms that make generators, construction equipment, switchgears and chillers.

Here are the details

• The data center market, worth $275 billion in 2022, could reach $2.93 trillion by 2030, BofA said

• AI is seen driving the expansion, which the brokerage says will fuel a 37 per cent market-wide CAGR from 2025 to 2030, the brokerage said

• Chipmakers and server developers have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI-driven data center buildout, particularly in the US

• BofA put data center construction costs at $49 million per megawatt, with IT-related expenses making up 78 per cent of total spend

• Neoclouds, or AI-focused data centers, cost about $57 million per megawatt but benefit from lower space requirements than traditional counterparts

• The brokerage estimates servers are the costliest component at $31.4 million per megawatt, and networking the second-largest at $4.8 million per megawatt

• Most other functions – switchgear, power distribution, generators, backup power, chillers and cooling – cost between $100,000 to $1.1 million per megawatt