SYDNEY, Nov 26 : Australian business investment surged anew in the September quarter as firms poured money into data centres, recording its biggest rise since 2011 at the height of the mining boom, while companies further upgraded spending plans for coming months.

The strong numbers on Thursday suggested some resilience in the Australian economy even as five interest rate hikes this year triggered the biggest housing downturn in 40 years, hit consumer spending and weakened the labour market. The local dollar rose 0.2 per cent to $0.6640 and three-year government bond futures reversed earlier gains to be down three ticks to 95.51.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported private capital spending jumped 12.2 per cent in the third quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$59.5 billion ($39.37 billion), far above market forecasts of a 4.4 per cent rise.

That was led by an 87 per cent jump in spending on information media and telecommunications equipment amid record investment in server racks and processing gear for data centres. Much of this was on imported equipment and thus an offsetting drag on economic growth.

Abhijit Surya, senior APAC economist at Capital Economics, said spending on information and communications technology could nearly double in the 2027 financial year, in contrast with the rest of the economy, where capital spending was struggling to tread water.

"With the RBA clearly concerned about capacity pressures, the data suggest it won’t be in a rush to cut rates anytime soon," Surya said.

Markets are still wagering that the next move in interest rates will be down, but do not fully price a first cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia until August. A June cut is now seen as an 83 per cent chance.

Overall spending on plant and machinery shot up 23.1 per cent, while spending on buildings and structures rose 1.7 per cent. An ABS survey of firms showed they planned to spend A$223.7 billion in the year to June 2027, 11.8 per cent higher than the previous estimate.

($1 = 1.5113 Australian dollars)