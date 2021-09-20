Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Data integration startup Fivetran raises US$ 565 million at US$ 5.6 billion valuation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Data integration startup Fivetran raises US$ 565 million at US$ 5.6 billion valuation

20 Sep 2021 11:39PM (Updated: 20 Sep 2021 11:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fivetran, a data integration startup, said on Monday it had raised US$565 million in its latest funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, bringing the company's total valuation to US$5.6 billion.

The California-based company also announced it was buying HVR in a cash-and-stock deal valued at US$700 million.

HVR, which provides enterprise data replication services, helps to duplicate data from platforms such as Oracle and SAP to cloud destinations like Amazon.com Inc's AWS and Microsoft's Azure.

Cloud companies have seen a surge in demand since last year, as more businesses use their services to fulfill the requirements of a switch in working and learning from home.

Fivetran, which has customers including apparel retailer Forever 21 and payments company Square, said it expects the deal to close in early October.

Existing investors General Catalyst, CEAS Investments and Matrix Partners also participated in the funding round and Fivetran has raised US$730 million to date.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us