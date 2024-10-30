Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Data loss prevention firm MIND emerges from 'stealth mode' to raise $11 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Data loss prevention firm MIND emerges from 'stealth mode' to raise $11 million

30 Oct 2024 09:05PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2024 05:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Cyber firm MIND, which protects sensitive data from leaks, said on Wednesday it raised $11 million in an early funding round as it emerges from so-called "stealth mode" after a year of working in secrecy with selected companies.

MIND, whose platform integrates AI and automations to detect and immediately prevent data leaks, noted that in 2020 there were 64.2 zettabytes of data, and by 2030 the data universe could grow more than 10 times - meaning more and more data needing protection.

One zettabyte holds a billion trillion bytes.

MIND Chief Executive Eran Barak noted that billions of records get leaked every year, which is a "major pain point" for companies "and a problem lacking a comprehensive and simplified data security solution for the era of AI."

Barak and his MIND co-founders Itai Schwartz and Hod Bin Noon previously served as leaders of Israel's 8200 military intelligence unit. Like many tech firms MIND is U.S.-based with its research and development in Israel.

"While we are happy with AI, and it's definitely helping us, it's also causing a lot of challenges," Barak told Reuters, citing recent data breaches at AT&T, T-Mobile, UnitedHealth and Snowflake.

"We basically make sure you can efficiently use your data using Gen AI apps", and not fall into the wrong hands."

The funding round was led by YL Ventures with participation from Adobe, ADT, Crowdstrike and FireEye.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement