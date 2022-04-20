Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Data shows China's imports of Russian LNG steady in March despite overall decline
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Data shows China's imports of Russian LNG steady in March despite overall decline

Data shows China's imports of Russian LNG steady in March despite overall decline

FILE PHOTO: A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian Rouble banknote and a flag in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

20 Apr 2022 02:47PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 03:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China imported 321,380 tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Russia in March, steady from the same month last year, despite a steep fall in the country's total imports of the fuel due to high spot prices, according to Chinese customs data.

China imported nearly 400,000 tonnes from Russia in February, and 264,000 tonnes in January.

The imports in March mostly involved deals agreed before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

China's overall LNG imports last month fell 17 per cent year-on-year to 4.63 million tonnes, the lowest in two years.

China regularly imports LNG cargoes from the Yamal project in the Russian Arctic, in which Chinese state-owned company CNPC and CNOOC Ltd own stakes. But last month imports from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia's far east accounted for 59 per cent of China's imports from Russia.

China imported 190,000 tonnes of Sakhalin-2 LNG in March, tripling February's total, while there had been no purchase from that project in January, according to shipping tracking data from Refinitiv.

Sakhalin-2 is controlled and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom. Other stakeholders are Shell, Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.

Shell announced on March 1, shortly after Russia began what it called "special military operation" on Ukraine, that it would exit all its Russian operations.

Japan, however, decided not to abandon the massive LNG project for the sake of its energy security.

(This story corrects headline, lead to say imports flat, not falling; moves reference of decline in total imports from paragraph 3 to lead)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us