Nov 20 : Databricks is in early talks to raise several billion dollars in a new round that would value the data and artificial intelligence software company at about $225 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• The deal talks are ongoing and the terms could still change, the report said

• Databricks did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment

• Databricks had said in August it raised $5 billion at a $190 billion valuation, highlighting strong investor demand for companies tied to the AI boom

• Founded in 2013, Databricks provides software that helps companies store, manage and analyze data, as well as develop AI applications

• The company competes with Snowflake and is widely viewed as a candidate for a future stock market listing

• The company has previously said that its Lakebase product has exceeded a $100 million revenue run-rate, while its Lakehouse data warehousing business surpassed a $1.5 billion revenue run-rate