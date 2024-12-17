Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Databricks secures $62 billion valuation in AI-focused funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Databricks secures $62 billion valuation in AI-focused funding round

Databricks secures $62 billion valuation in AI-focused funding round

FILE PHOTO: Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Dec 2024 10:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Databricks said on Tuesday it had secured a valuation of $62 billion after a $10 billion funding round led by Thrive Capital, highlighting the robust demand for artificial intelligence-focused startups.

The data and analytics company will invest the funds in new AI products and acquisitions while expanding its international footprint.

The massive fundraise highlights Silicon Valley's unprecedented appetite for companies capitalizing on the AI boom.

Investment firms Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, GIC, Insight Partners, and WCM Investment Management co-led the round. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, ICONIQ Growth, MGX, Sands Capital, and Wellington Management also participated.

Reuters reported last week that the round could exceed the company's original goal and was higher than previously discussed earlier.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement