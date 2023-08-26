Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Databricks in talks to raise funds at $43 billion valuation - Bloomberg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Databricks in talks to raise funds at $43 billion valuation - Bloomberg

26 Aug 2023 06:09AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2023 06:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Databricks, a data analytics platform using artificial intelligence, is in discussions with T. Rowe Price about a new funding round that would value the company at $43 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

These private discussions are at a preliminary stage and could fall apart, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

If the round is successful, the San Francisco-based startup's valuation would be considerably higher than the $38 billion it reached two years ago in funding led by Counterpoint Global, according to the Bloomberg.

Databricks offers a software platform in the cloud that companies can use to analyze data.

Databricks declined to comment, while T. Rowe Price did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.