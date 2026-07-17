Databricks valued at $188 billion after Coatue-led investment, WSJ reports

July 16 : Investment firm Coatue Management is leading a $3 billion investment in data analytics provider Databricks that values the company at $188 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Databricks, one of the world's most valuable privately held technology companies, earlier this year completed a fundraising round of about $5 billion at a valuation of $134 billion.

Coatue and Databricks could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.