Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Davos 2023: Global bank chiefs get FBI cybersecurity update
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Davos 2023: Global bank chiefs get FBI cybersecurity update

Davos 2023: Global bank chiefs get FBI cybersecurity update
3D printed models of people working on computers and padlock are seen in front of a displayed "cyber security" words and binary code in this picture illustration taken, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Davos 2023: Global bank chiefs get FBI cybersecurity update
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
19 Jan 2023 06:38PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 06:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DAVOS, Switzerland : Global bank and exchange chiefs got insight on cybersecurity and resilience from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's director during a private session in Davos this week.

Christopher Wray addressed top bankers at the meeting at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering of industry leaders, five sources who attended the meeting said.

The financial services executives also compared notes on economic risks, financial stability and sustainability.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America Corp, and Ana Botín, executive chairman of Banco Santander SA, were among those who attended the closed meeting.

Klaas Knot, President of the Dutch central bank who chairs the Financial Stability Board, also spoke with the group. He discussed vulnerabilities in the financial system, including risks posed by so-called shadow banks, the sources said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.