Davos 2023: Meta sees promise in generative AI, including for Instagram filters
Davos 2023: Meta sees promise in generative AI, including for Instagram filters

A logo of Meta Platforms Inc. is seen at its booth, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

19 Jan 2023 11:13PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 11:44PM)
DAVOS, Switzerland: Generative artificial intelligence, the umbrella technology behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, has interesting applications for social media, the chief product officer for Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told Reuters.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Meta's Chris Cox said that such technology has the capability to create image filters for the likes of the company's Instagram app.

Generative AI can learn from vast data to produce prose, imagery or other content in response to a simple text command.

Meta has been working on generative AI research, for instance tech that can convert a text prompt into a video clip.

Source: Reuters

