Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Davos 2023: Scaramucci's SkyBridge bets on US$35k bitcoin, targets credit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Davos 2023: Scaramucci's SkyBridge bets on US$35k bitcoin, targets credit

Davos 2023: Scaramucci's SkyBridge bets on US$35k bitcoin, targets credit

FILE PHOTO: Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge speaks during the SALT conference in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

17 Jan 2023 01:56AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 03:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DAVOS, Switzerland: SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm's founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was "overly bullish".

"If bitcoin could trade back to US$35,000, SkyBridge is going to have an amazing year," Scaramucci told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

January's crypto rally could be sustained as 2023's "halving", when the number of new bitcoins released is cut in half, will constrain supply and drive prices higher, he said.

Bitcoin is trading at around US$20,800, a 26 per cent gain so far this year after falling by more than 64 per cent in 2022.

SkyBridge has invested in bitcoin, ethereum, solana and altcoin algorand, and is also eyeing the structured credit market to drive 2023 returns after the firm's losses in 2022.

"Structured credit, mortgage-backed securities, credit card debt, auto loans - that's an attractive space again," Scaramucci said. As of last September, his firm managed US$2.2 billion, including US$800 million in digital asset-related investments.

Scaramucci confirmed that SkyBridge hopes to buy back a 30 per cent stake from FTX before the middle of the year, but the timeline is uncertain as the cryptocurrency exchange's bankruptcy process unfolds, he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.