DAZN 'possibly' interested in BT Sport, chairman says
DAZN 'possibly' interested in BT Sport, chairman says

FILE PHOTO: A BT Sport logo is displayed in an office in the City of London, Britain, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

16 Sep 2021 12:54AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 12:52AM)
LONDON : DAZN, the sports streaming service owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik's Access Industries, is "possibly" interested in BT Sport, the sports television unit of Britain's BT that has a content including Premier League soccer.

Asked if buying BT sports could give the company a seat at the table for English Premier League (EPL) rights, DAZN chairman Kevin Mayer said "possibly".

"We would love to have EPL ultimately, how we get there, there are many paths to get there," he told an audience of TV executives at the Royal Television Society Convention in Cambridge on Wednesday.

"I'm philosophical about it, whatever makes most sense. BT Sport is a great business."

Asked if the talk about a deal were still live, five months after BT said it was considering selling a stake in the unit, he said: "It's really quiet."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Source: Reuters

