DBS to announce purchase of Citi's Taiwan consumer business -sources

DBS to announce purchase of Citi's consumer business in Taiwan -sources
FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

27 Jan 2022 09:09PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 09:18PM)
TAIPEI :Singapore's DBS Group will announce on Friday it is to buy Citigroup's consumer finance business in Taiwan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

DBS and Citi declined to comment.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, did not provide any further details.

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that the sale could be valued at up to $2.2 billion.

Citi announced last year that it would exit retail operations in 10 markets in Asia as it refocuses on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses.

This month, Citi struck a deal to sell its consumer business in four Southeast Asian markets to United Overseas Bank for about S$5 billion ($3.7 billion).

(Reporting by Emily Chan and Jennifer Yang; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

