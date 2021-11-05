Logo
Singapore bank DBS flags strong growth after Q3 profit jumps 31%
Singapore bank DBS flags strong growth after Q3 profit jumps 31%

The DBS logo is pictured outside an office in Singapore. (File photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

05 Nov 2021 07:58AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 07:58AM)
SINGAPORE: DBS Group expects to report higher profit before allowances next year after Southeast Asia's largest bank beat estimates with a 31 per cent rise in quarterly net profit, aided by growth in fee income and improving asset quality.

Friday's (Nov 5) result rounded up a strong quarter for Singapore banks such as OCBC and United Overseas Bank, in line with global lenders strengthening their recovery in markets hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and amid improved economic activity.

"A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement. "Asset quality continues to be resilient and total allowances are likely to remain low," he said.

DBS reported a quarterly net profit of S$1.7 billion for the July to September period versus S$1.30 billion from a year earlier and the S$1.57 billion average forecast from four analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The bank wrote back credit allowances of S$70 million in the quarter, helping boost profits, compared with credit charges of S$554 million booked in the year-ago period.

Profit before allowances fell 7 per cent to S$1.89 billion in the quarter. DBS' net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, dipped to 1.43 per cent from 1.53 per cent a year earlier.

Singapore, rebounding from last year's record recession, is beginning to reopen its borders with 84 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city-state's economy is expected to grow 6 to 7 per cent this year.

 

Source: Reuters/dv

DBS

