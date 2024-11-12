DBS Bank nominates Rajat Verma to be next India CEO, sources say

NEW DELHI/HONG KONG : DBS' India unit has nominated its head of institutional banking, Rajat Verma, to be its new CEO, two people familiar with the matter said.

Verma is slated to replace Surojit Shome, who has led DBS Bank India since 2015 but plans to retire, said the sources. They declined to be named as the discussions were confidential.

A DBS spokesperson declined to comment. Verma and Shome did not respond to Reuters queries.

DBS has submitted Verma's CEO nomination to the Reserve Bank of India, which approves all such appointments. The central bank did not respond to Reuters queries.