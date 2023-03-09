Logo
Business

DBS CEO's 2022 pay up 13% to $11.36 million after bank's record performance
Business

DBS CEO's 2022 pay up 13% to $11.36 million after bank's record performance

DBS CEO's 2022 pay up 13% to $11.36 million after bank's record performance

FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

09 Mar 2023 10:40AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 10:40AM)
SINGAPORE : Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of Southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group, earned S$15.38 million ($11.36 million) in remuneration in 2022 in a banner year for the bank.

The remuneration was 13.3 per cent jump up from a year earlier and included salary, cash bonus and non-cash benefits, the Singaporean bank's latest annual report released on Thursday shows.

DBS's 2022 profit soared 20 per cent to a record S$8.2 billion with return on equity hitting 15 per cent, surpassing previous records.

($1=1.3544 Singapore dollars)

Source: Reuters

