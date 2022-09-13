DBS sets decarbonisation targets for key sectors

SINGAPORE: DBS Group has set decarbonisation targets for nine industry sectors, including power, oil and gas, aviation and shipping, and reinforced its commitment to net-zero financed emissions by 2050.

DBS said the nine sectors represent 31 per cent of the bank's outstanding loans, but constitute the most carbon-intensive institutional banking segments it has financed.

"We do believe that this is one of the most expansive set of commitments that exist in the financial sector," Piyush Gupta, the CEO of Southeast Asia's largest bank, told a news conference on Tuesday (Sep 13).

Last October, DBS agreed to align its lending and investment portfolios with net zero emissions by 2050 but had not provided a breakdown of the sectors.