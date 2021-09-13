DBS sees growing demand for cryptocurrency trading on digital exchange

SINGAPORE: DBS Group expects to double the number of members on its new platform for cryptocurrency trading to 1,000 by end-December and grow this by 20 to 30 per cent annually for the next three years as digital tokens gain acceptability.

In an interview, DBS' senior executives said DBS Digital Exchange, set up in December as a members-only bourse, is seeing robust demand from corporate investors, accredited individuals and investment firms that manage the fortunes of wealthy families.

"We are growing very rapidly. Investors are gradually exploring cryptocurrencies and digital assets," said Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, head of capital markets at DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, and chairperson of the exchange.

DBS' foray in the crypto business come after its CEO Piyush Gupta steered the bank to invest billions of dollars to upgrade its technology infrastructure over the past eight years as it embraced cloud computing and digitised its services.

DBS Digital Exchange bills itself as the world's only bank-backed full service digital bourse – offering cryptocurrency trading, asset tokenisation and digital custody services, in a crypto sector where investor trust is still low.

Soaring popularity of cryptocurrencies has posed a problem for mainstream banks as they try and balance clients' interest in digital coins with regulatory concerns about their risks.