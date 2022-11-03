DBS profit jumps 32% to record on rates, flags upbeat outlook

SINGAPORE: DBS Group reported a forecast-beating 32 per cent jump in quarterly profit to a record high and gave a bullish outlook on Thursday (Nov 3) as higher interest rates boosted net interest margins at Southeast Asia's largest lender.

Banks globally have benefited from a jump in net interest income as central banks hike rates to tackle soaring inflation, although analysts warn they could suffer if higher rates lead to a sharp slowdown in economic activity.

DBS shares, though, dropped 1.6 per cent in early trade on Thursday as the broader Singapore market fell about 1 per cent.

Local peer UOB Group beat market estimates last week with a record quarterly net profit as net interest income swelled and credit allowances declined. OCBC reports results on Friday.

Net profit at Singapore-based DBS came in at S$2.24 billion in July-September, beating an average estimate of S$1.97 billion from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.