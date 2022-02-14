DBS profit rebounds, seen gaining as rates outlook improves

SINGAPORE: DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality.

Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates.

"We look forward to the coming year with a prudently managed balance sheet that is poised to benefit from rising interest rates," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement on Monday (Feb 14), adding that the bank expects mid-to-single digit loan growth or better this year, after reporting a 9 per cent increase last year.

DBS, the first Singapore bank to report this season, said net profit for October-December rose to S$1.39 billion and follows a particularly weak pandemic-hit year when profit tumbled to a three-year low in the fourth quarter.

The result however missed an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from four analysts polled by Refinitiv, and was also 18 per cent lower than the third quarter, hit by a 41 per cent drop in non-interest income.