DBS joins United Nations' Net-Zero Banking Alliance

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s DBS Bank has joined the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance, as part of its ongoing efforts to tackle climate change, it said on Friday (Oct 29).

As a signatory of the alliance, DBS will commit to transitioning greenhouse gas emissions from its portfolios to align with the goals to net zero by 2050 or sooner.

It also commits to annually publishing absolute emissions and emissions intensity in line with best practice as well as within a year of setting targets.

DBS added that it will take a "robust approach" to the role of carbon credits in transition plans.

The banking alliance is part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) and is hosted by the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

Launched in April this year, the alliance currently includes 87 banks across 36 countries, representing more than 40 per cent of global banking assets amounting to around US$65 trillion.