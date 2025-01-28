What is DeepSeek and why is it disrupting the AI sector?

Chinese startup DeepSeek has roiled global stock markets with the launch of its latest artificial intelligence models.

The company says they are on par with or better than industry-leading models in the US at a fraction of the cost which has led to steep declines for AI chip maker Nvidia’s shares and others.



US President Donald Trump has called the low-cost Chinese AI model a "wake-up call" for US firms.



DeepSeek's AI assistant became the No 1 downloaded free app on Apple's iPhone store on Monday (Jan 27), propelled by curiosity about the ChatGPT competitor.

Here’s what we know about the company and its product development.

Why is DeepSeek causing a stir?

Since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022, Chinese tech firms have been scrambling to create their own chatbots powered by artificial intelligence.

DeepSeek says two of its models have been showered with praise by Silicon Valley executives and US tech company engineers, and are on par with OpenAI and Meta's most advanced models.

It also says one of them is 20 to 50 times cheaper to use than an OpenAI model depending on the task.

Part of what's worrying some US tech industry observers is the idea that the Chinese startup has caught up with the American companies at the forefront of generative AI at a fraction of the cost.

That, if true, calls into question the huge amounts of money US tech companies say they plan to spend on the data centres and computer chips needed to power further AI advancements.

"The models they built are fantastic, but they aren't miracles either," said Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, who follows the semiconductor industry and was one of several stock analysts describing Wall Street's reaction as overblown.

“They’re not using any innovations that are unknown or secret or anything like that," Rasgon said. "These are things that everybody’s experimenting with.”

One technology CEO told CNBC he thinks DeepSeek is using Nvidia chips which are banned from being sold to Chinese companies. DeepSeek did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegation.