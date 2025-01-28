‘A lot is up in the air’: Is Chinese firm DeepSeek’s AI model as impactful as it claims?

Chinese startup DeepSeek sparked a global tech stock selloff on Monday (Jan 27) after it released its latest artificial intelligence model last week, saying it was made at a fraction of the cost of its American rivals.

Its chatbot became the top downloaded free app on Apple’s US App Store on Monday, displacing OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Hangzhou-based company claims it spent only US$5.6 million developing its R1 model – significantly less in comparison with the billions US tech giants have poured into AI.

While analysts told CNA that DeepSeek could be a big industry disruptor, they questioned whether the public can trust the startup’s claims, which have been disputed by others in AI.

It has also already experienced outages on its website after a surge in interest, as well as a cyberattack.