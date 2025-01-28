Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

DeepSeek limits registrations due to cyber attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

DeepSeek limits registrations due to cyber attack

DeepSeek limits registrations due to cyber attack

Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 Jan 2025 12:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese startup DeepSeek said on Monday it is temporarily limiting registrations due to a large-scale malicious attack on its services.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement