DeepSeek to share some AI model code, doubling down on open source

BEIJING: Chinese startup DeepSeek will make its models' code publicly available, it said on Friday (Feb 21), doubling down on its commitment to open-source artificial intelligence.

The company said in a post on social media platform X that it will open source 5 code repositories next week, describing the move as "small but sincere progress" that it will share "with full transparency".a

"These humble building blocks in our online service have been documented, deployed and battle-tested in production," the post said.