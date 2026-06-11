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Deezer launches free AI music detector for users of major streaming platforms
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Deezer launches free AI music detector for users of major streaming platforms

Deezer launches free AI music detector for users of major streaming platforms

Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Jun 2026 04:04PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 05:57PM)
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June 11 : French music platform Deezer has launched a free online tool to detect AI-generated tracks in playlists, available to users of all major streaming platforms, it said on Thursday.

The company is also licensing its AI-detection technology to the wider music industry, building on earlier deals like the one it signed with France’s royalty agency Sacem in January.

• The free detector allows users of around 20 of the most common streaming platforms to scan their playlists for synthetic music

• Company data shows that 43 per cent of users joining Deezer from rival services already have AI-generated music in their playlists

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• On its own platform, Deezer tags AI-generated songs and automatically removes them from algorithmic recommendations and editorial playlists

• "This is a first step in making sure that these tracks don't dilute the royalty pool in any significant way," Deezer said

• It cited a 2024 Cisac study that showed 25 per cent of artists’ revenue, or €4 billion ($4.6 billion) per year, could be at risk of being siphoned off by AI-generated songs by 2028

• Deezer receives nearly 75,000 AI-generated tracks daily, making up more than 44 per cent of its new music delivery, up from 60,000 tracks reported in early 2025

• A recent Deezer and Ipsos survey found that 80 per cent of respondents wanted AI-generated music to be clearly labelled on streaming platforms

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

Source: Reuters
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