Deezer launches free AI music detector for users of major streaming platforms

June 11 : French music platform Deezer has launched a free online tool to detect AI-generated tracks in playlists, available to users of all major streaming platforms, it said on Thursday.

The company is also licensing its AI-detection technology to the wider music industry, building on earlier deals like the one it signed with France’s royalty agency Sacem in January.

• The free detector allows users of around 20 of the most common streaming platforms to scan their playlists for synthetic music

• Company data shows that 43 per cent of users joining Deezer from rival services already have AI-generated music in their playlists

• On its own platform, Deezer tags AI-generated songs and automatically removes them from algorithmic recommendations and editorial playlists

• "This is a first step in making sure that these tracks don't dilute the royalty pool in any significant way," Deezer said

• It cited a 2024 Cisac study that showed 25 per cent of artists’ revenue, or €4 billion ($4.6 billion) per year, could be at risk of being siphoned off by AI-generated songs by 2028

• Deezer receives nearly 75,000 AI-generated tracks daily, making up more than 44 per cent of its new music delivery, up from 60,000 tracks reported in early 2025

• A recent Deezer and Ipsos survey found that 80 per cent of respondents wanted AI-generated music to be clearly labelled on streaming platforms

($1 = 0.8663 euros)