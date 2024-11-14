Defence firm Thales eyes profit growth after cyber expansion

PARIS :Defence and technology firm Thales unveiled new four-year targets on Thursday, predicting more than 25 billion euros of revenues by 2028 as global defence spending rises and the company reaps a decade of cyber investments.

Europe's largest defence technology supplier, which has also quadrupled its cybersecurity revenues through acquisitions in recent years, said it aimed for 5 per cent to 7 per cent average compound sales growth between 2024 and 2028.

Shares in the France-based company rose over 2 per cent in early trading as analysts said the forecasts were broadly as expected.

CEO Patrice Caine told reporters the world was looking at a higher defence spending likely to last 10 years, while cyber attacks and increasing demands for privacy would propel cybersecurity, where Thales aims to be a top-five global player.

"It is evident that the world has entered a cycle of higher investments in defence," Caine told a news conference.

He said it was too early to judge the impact of U.S. elections on Thales' broad portfolio from defence to civil aircraft. European nations are widely expected to boost defence spending while some civil markets face potential disruption from hawkish signals on sanctions from president-elect Donald Trump.

"If Europe wants to take a bigger role in (defence), it is more of an advantage than a risk for Thales," Caine said. "It is unlikely the (security) risks are going to be lower tomorrow".

Thales targets an operating profit margin of 13 per cent to 14 per cent in 2028, up from 11.6 per cent in 2023 and the 11.7 per cent to 11.8 per cent it expects this year.

The figures were set out ahead of the first full-scale Thales investor day since 2019, a period that has seen margins resume growth after dipping during the COVID pandemic.

Its military and civil products range from sub-hunting sonars to biometric identity systems for banks, and from satellites to seat-back entertainment systems for airlines.

Under Caine, who next month marks 10 years as CEO, Thales has also shifted away from areas like rail signalling to forge a leading role in cybersecurity after buying chipmaker Gemalto in 2019 and U.S. cybersecurity company Imperva in 2023.

SPACE RECOVERY

Caine set out a strategy to focus on customers prepared to pay a premium for specialist high-value products like banks and critical sectors such as energy, with higher margins than services.

He said Thales wanted to focus on platforms designed to protect data, applications and access for its often sovereign customers.

Caine acknowledged that Thales, born from a French state arms firm privatised in the late 1990s, operated on a different scale from U.S. giants despite strong growth during his tenure.

He said the company's space business was still in "recovery mode" with pressure coming especially from Elon Musk's rapidly growing Starlink constellation in low Earth orbit.

Thales predicted average annual sales growth of just 2 per cent for space by 2028, compared to 6 per cent to 7 per cent for defence and cyber units.

Confirming discussions over consolidation between satellite makers for the first time, Caine said they were at "an exploratory stage". Industry sources have said Thales and its partner Leonardo are looking at a tie-up of some space activities with Airbus.

He declined comment on reports that the French state was linking up with Thales, in which it owns 27 per cent, to buy sensitive assets of cyber firm Atos, following months of speculation about the owner of supercomputers that simulate nuclear bomb tests.

($1 = 0.9485 euros)