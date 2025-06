Defense and space tech company Voyager Technologies aims at a valuation of $1.6 billion in its U.S. listing, the company revealed in a filing on Monday.

The Denver, Colorado–based company plans to sell 11 million shares and would raise $319 million if priced at the top of its proposed $26 to $29 range.

Voyager's shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VOYG".

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters on the listing.