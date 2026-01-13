Defense tech firm Onebrief valued at over $2 billion in latest funding round

Jan 13 : Military-focused platform Onebrief said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million in a funding round that has doubled the company's post-money valuation to $2.15 billion over six months.

The latest round, which included both primary and secondary capital, was led by Battery Ventures and Sapphire Ventures, with new participation from Salesforce Ventures.

Defense technology startups have lately attracted growing investor interest as governments increase spending on software, data and artificial intelligence to modernize military operations.

Michael Ashley Schulman, a partner at Running Point Capital Advisors, said more defense technology startups would draw investor interest and command rich valuations, following the path of Anduril, Palantir and Shield AI.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Schulman added that Onebrief was being priced like a category winner in mission-planning and wargaming software, with its valuation lifted by the fact that it works with most U.S. combatant commands, signaling it is getting integrated in how the U.S. military plans and fights.

Onebrief's platform gives military teams a single workspace to plan missions, run simulations and make real-time decisions, blending live data and AI to speed command in high-stakes operations.

Onebrief last completed a Series C round in June last year at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

The company said the new funding will help it scale and reinforce its platform as the backbone for command operations, bringing planning, wargaming, simulation and live decision support into a single unified system.

The proceeds will be used to expand its AI Assist product and bolster the platform's resilience in war time.

The funding has also enabled Onebrief to acquire Battle Road Digital, which develops gaming technology for defense and national security.

The acquisition adds real-time wargaming and operational modeling capabilities to Onebrief's platform, the company said.

"Its concurrent acquisition of Battle Road which just won a three year, $40 million U.S. Army contract also helps," Schulman said.