Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Deliveroo to appeal French ruling it abused the rights of its riders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Deliveroo to appeal French ruling it abused the rights of its riders

Deliveroo to appeal French ruling it abused the rights of its riders
FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Deliveroo to appeal French ruling it abused the rights of its riders
Jerome Pimot, former Deliveroo delivery man, talks to journalists after the verdict in the trial of Deliveroo French executives for abuse of freelance status of dozens of former riders at the courthouse in Paris, France, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Deliveroo to appeal French ruling it abused the rights of its riders
Damien Steffan, spokesperson for Deliveroo France, talks to journalists after the verdict in the trial of Deliveroo French executives for abuse of freelance status of dozens of former riders at the courthouse in Paris, France, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Deliveroo to appeal French ruling it abused the rights of its riders
Kevin Mention, lawyer for civil parties, talks to journalists after the verdict in the trial of Deliveroo French executives for abuse of freelance status of dozens of former riders at the courthouse in Paris, France, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Deliveroo to appeal French ruling it abused the rights of its riders
Antonin Levy, lawyer for Deliveroo, arrives for the verdict in the trial of Deliveroo French executives for abuse of freelance status of dozens of former riders at the courthouse in Paris, France, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
20 Apr 2022 05:22AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 05:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Deliveroo will appeal a French court ruling that said it had abused the freelance status of its riders, which resulted in a €375,000 fine and suspended sentences and additional fines for two of its former bosses, a spokesperson said.

"Deliveroo will appeal this decision," a spokesperson for the British food delivery company told Reuters. "The judgement goes against previous decisions in civil courts covering the same historic period, which have repeatedly found riders to be self-employed."

"While this case does not concern today's operating model, we strongly disagree with this judgement and the basis on which it has been made, and we will appeal."

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us