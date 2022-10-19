Logo
Deliveroo to quit Dutch market on Nov 30
Deliveroo to quit Dutch market on Nov 30

File photo of a Deliveroo delivery rider. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

19 Oct 2022 07:02PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 07:25PM)
AMSTERDAM: Deliveroo, the meals ordering company, said it would halt operations in the Netherlands as of Nov 30.

"After consulting with employees and drivers, Deliveroo has established that reaching and keeping a top market position in the Netherlands would require unreasonable investment with an uncertain long term return," the company said in a statement.

Deliveroo had said in August it was considering the move, given the Dutch market only accounted for a small amount of its operations and it had failed to gain sufficient local market share.

Source: Reuters

