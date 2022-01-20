Logo
Deliveroo reports 36per cent rise in gross value of Q4 orders
FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

20 Jan 2022 03:24PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 03:54PM)
LONDON :Food delivery company Deliveroo said the gross transaction value (GTV) of orders on its platform rose 36per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70per cent rise for the year.

Food delivery boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic when pubs and restaurants were closed, and the popularity of the platforms has not faded since hospitality reopened.

Deliveroo said its monthly customer base had continued to grow despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, with 8 million active monthly customers in the quarter, up 37per cent year-on-year and up 123per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

The number of orders grew 10per cent compared to the previous quarter, it said, and the average value stabilised, up by 1per cent in constant currency on Q3 to 21.40 pounds.

Deliveroo, which listed in London in March 2021, said its guidance for gross profit margin as a percentage of GTV was maintained at 7.5-7.75per cent.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

