Deliveroo reports doubling in gross order value in first half
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

11 Aug 2021 02:24PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2021 02:22PM)
LONDON : Food delivery company Deliveroo said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half, with no material impact from the wider reopening of restaurants in its biggest market - Britain - in the second quarter.

The firm, which connects customers with over 115,000 restaurants and grocers in the UK and 11 other countries, said its gross transaction value rose 102per cent to 3.386 billion pounds (US$4.68 billion).

(US$1 = 0.7234 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)

Source: Reuters

