Delivery Hero buys minority stake in grocery delivery startup Gorillas
FILE PHOTO: The Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

19 Oct 2021 02:09PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 02:04PM)
BERLIN : Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it had invested US$235 billion in the Berlin-based grocery delivery company Gorillas, amid a boom in rapid delivery services.

The purchase means Delivery Hero will own 8per cent of the fast-growing startup which operates in nine countries and has coveted 'unicorn' status little more than a year after its foundation.

The investment is part of a series C funding round which has raised close to US$1 billion and saw participation by China's Tencent and Coatue, among other top-tier investors.

"We truly believe that investing in innovative q-commerce players will benefit the entire industry," said Delivery Hero Chief Executive Niklas Oestberg in a statement.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

