Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Delivery Hero forecasts 2023 GMV growth of 5-7%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Delivery Hero forecasts 2023 GMV growth of 5-7%

Delivery Hero forecasts 2023 GMV growth of 5-7%

FILE PHOTO: The Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

27 Apr 2023 01:41PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 01:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday forecast single-digit percentage growth in 2023 gross merchandise value (GMV), citing a "promising start" to the second quarter and expecting an acceleration in growth throughout the year.

The Berlin-based company expects its GMV to grow between 5 per cent and 7 per cent in constant currency this year.

After a pandemic-driven boost to growth, Delivery Hero has focused on reaching long-awaited profitability as investor confidence in the rapidly expanding but mostly unprofitable sector started to wane.

"We still see enormous potential to keep driving profitability for many years to come," Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Thomassin said in a statement, as the company seeks to increase customer base and expand its business beyond food delivery services.

It reported a GMV of 11.2 billion euros ($12.39 billion) for the first quarter, up 2.1 per cent in constant currency and in line with analysts' estimate in a company-compiled consensus.

It confirmed full-year outlook for a core profit (EBITDA) margin to GMV exceeding 0.5 per cent.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.