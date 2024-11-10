Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Delivery Hero to list Talabat business in Dubai in December
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Delivery Hero to list Talabat business in Dubai in December

Delivery Hero to list Talabat business in Dubai in December

Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

10 Nov 2024 10:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Talabat, the Middle East business of Delivery Hero, will list on the Dubai Stock Exchange in mid-December, floating 15 per cent of its issued shares, its German parent said on Sunday, in what will be one of the UAE's biggest IPOs this year.

Berlin-based food delivery company Delivery Hero bought a majority stake in Talabat in 2015 and said on Sunday that it would retain a majority stake after the IPO.

Dubai-based Talabat plans to pay a minimum dividend of about $100 million in April 2025 after the IPO, according to the statement.

The largest food ordering business in the Middle East could sell stock worth more than $1 billion, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Founded in 2004 in Kuwait, Talabat has since expanded to serve customers in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, with over six million active customers as of the end of July, according to company data.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement